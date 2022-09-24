Exclusive! “I used to get affected by the trolls but then realised it doesn’t matter anymore the best way to deal with it, is to ignore it - Vaibhav Talwar

MUMBAI: Vaibhav Talwar is one of the known actors in the entertainment business.

He is best known for his roles in Udan Patolas, Love Breakups Zindagi, Mausam, and Teen Patti.

These days he has made it to the headlines for his role in the short movie, 'Dhavak' alongside Srishti Shrivastava.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about the one thing from his character that he would take along with him and he also revealed his thoughts about Social Media.

What is the one characteristic that you take from your character back with you?

The character has an arc and at one point in the series when the background of his character comes out it shows how open he is in adapting the changes in his life, this is something I keep thinking about in my life too. For example if something different happens in my personal life I would know now how to adapt to it and will think of being open to the situation.

Are you nervous about the series being a success considering how the audience is reacting to the content on OTT?

The reaction of the people who saw the movie with us in the village where we shot was so exciting and they loved the series and that somewhere told us we were sorted. So we are not nervous right now.

How do you deal with Social media as an actor? As much as you are loved one gets trolled and receives a lot of hate too so what are your thoughts about this platform?

I started to create content on YouTube in 2015 so I had my channel and thus I have seen this. I am tired and over it. The trolls are doing it to get attention, 99% they don’t have a point and you have to just go over it. Doesn’t affect me anymore. I have been bothered over it but then it doesn’t lead anywhere, the only way is to just ignore it.

Well, the fans are excited to see , which has been streaming on Amazon mini Tv since 30th August 2022.

