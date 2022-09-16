Exclusive! “I’ve not taken up anything and when the time is right and the right project comes along, I will definitely let the fans know”, Mohsin Khan on his upcoming projects

MUMBAI: One of the most beloved actors on television is Mohsin Khan. His role of Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai propelled him to popularity. The audience still ranks him and Shivangi Joshi as their favourite Jodi. Additionally, he appeared in numerous TV programmes, including Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Love by Chance.

The hearthrob has become the golden boy this year for music videos and short form content. And he is back with another hit called ‘Ishq Ishq Karkay’, sung by Stebin Ben and starring Mohsin and Priyanka Khera.

The most recent appearance of the actor was in the music video "Teri Ada," in which he co-starred with Shivangi Joshi. Since his debut, he has been dictating the audiences' hearts. With the Star Plus television programme Nisha Aur Uske cousins, Mohsin began his career in television.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his fans, what attracts him to a project and collaborations with Stebin Ben and working with Priyanka Khera.

What are the things that you look for in a project ? What attracts you to it?

You know, for me, the first time I hear a song, it should have that effect that if I end up humming it, that’s it, that's how powerful a great tune is. And that exactly happened with “Ishq Ishq Karke”

How was your experience of shooting the music video and especially with Priyanka Khera?

It was a great experience. This was my first time working with the directors, Druwal Patel and Jigar Mulani. They were very sure of each shot and still very open to take suggestions, have discussions and would always be open to improvise.This whole team was very skilled. Talking about Priyanka, she is wonderful actor and she is very talented. This was our first collaboration and I hope people like the chemistry.

“Momo” fans have been waiting to see you on the screen as a leading man again. What’s the update on that? Any upcoming projects that you can tell us about?

Right now, I’ve not taken up anything and when the time is right and the right project comes along, I will definitely let the fans know, Inshallah.

Mohsin and Stebin have previously collaborated on songs like Baarish, Pyaar Karte Ho Na, Dheere Dheere Tumse Pyaar Ho Gaya and all of them have been superhits.

