EXCLUSIVE! I want to act till I die, because I think I was born for it: Naveen Saini

Naveen Saini is a talented artist and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he opened up on his journey into acting.

Please tell us about your journey prior to acting...

I was doing my father's business, but I couldn't concentrate on the work. So I started doing theatre alongside the business. And did some training afterwards for the same and my journey started.

Are you satisfied with your journey and reputation that you achieved?

When I started my career my dream was to that people would recognise me when I would walk on the road. And when I achieved that, my desires started to grow as well.

What do you want to achieve in future?

I want to act till I die, because I think I was born for it. I'll be shifting to OTT if I get a good opportunity. I also own a production company, so I aim to be a better actor and expand my company to achieve my dreams.

What is your production house like?

I'm a YouTube content creator and manager and have a vast network of YouTube channels where I run and manage more than 100+ channels. Also, I'm a digital music distributer, basically my team distributes on digital platforms like MX player, Hungama etc.

