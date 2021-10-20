News

EXCLUSIVE! I want to act till I die, because I think I was born for it: Naveen Saini

Naveen Saini is a talented artist and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he opened up on his journey into acting.

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
20 Oct 2021 04:26 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI : Naveen Saini is a talented artist and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he opened up on his journey into acting.

Take a look:

(Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 5th October 2021, Written Update: Preeta vows to reveal the truth about Sherlin and Prithvi to Rakhi Maa)

Please tell us about your journey prior to acting... 

I was doing my father's business, but I couldn't concentrate on the work. So I started doing theatre alongside the business. And did some training afterwards for the same and my journey started.

Are you satisfied with your journey and reputation that you achieved?

When I started my career my dream was to that people would recognise me when I would walk on the road. And when I achieved that, my desires started to grow as well.

 What do you want to achieve in future?

I want to act till I die, because I think I was born for it. I'll be shifting to OTT if I get a good opportunity. I also own a production company, so I aim to be a better actor and expand my company to achieve my dreams.

What is your production house like?

I'm a YouTube content creator and manager and have a vast network of YouTube channels where I run and manage more than 100+ channels. Also, I'm a digital music distributer, basically my team distributes on digital platforms like MX player, Hungama etc.

(Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 5th October 2021, Written Update: Preeta vows to reveal the truth about Sherlin and Prithvi to Rakhi Maa)

Tags Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Kundali Bhagya Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya Preeta Karan Love triangle Drama Politics Kitchen politics TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See

Latest