Exclusive! I want a break from the regular TV format: Rajev Paul aka Giriraj of Sasural Simar Ka 2

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Rajev spoke about his wishlist and more.
 

MUMBAI: Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

Season 2 of Sasural Simar Ka has managed to work wonders, and viewers love the various twists and turns in the story. 

The show stars Radhika Muthukumar, Tanya Sharma, Karan Sharma, and Avinash Mukherjee in the lead roles.

Apart from them, it also features Rajev Paul, Vibha Bhagat, and Jayati Bhatia in pivotal roles.

Rajev plays the role of Giriraj Oswal. He is seen in a negative avatar currently but will soon turn positive.

The actor has been lauded for his stellar performance on the show.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Rajev spoke about his wishlist and more.

What kind of growth do you wish for in the next two years?
I want to explore OTT. I have already featured in a short film, so I want a digital show next, as I like the storytelling. In television shows, we follow a certain kind of format, but OTT is different.

What kind of roles do you want to play?
I want to play roles that challenge me and push me beyond my limits an actor. But yes, I am very thankful to TV, which has given me different roles over the decades. Now, I want a break from the regular TV format.

Any director you would love to work with?
I would love to work with all new directors who can help me grow as an actor. I loved projects like Paataal Lok, Inside Edge, and Family Man. I am also glad that Rohit Shetty is making a huge splash on OTT.

Good Luck, Rajev!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

