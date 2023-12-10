Exclusive! “I want to congratulate the actors before us, because they have worked, taken the show to these heights and we have taken the baton later on”, Dhaval of Pandya Store aka Rohit Chandel talks about the show completing 900 episodes and more

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every couple in the show has a strong fan base and the audience loves their chemistry.

The show has taken a 15 leap and the story now focuses on Natasha aka Chutki,

Rishita, and Dev’s daughter taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.

Rohit Chandel has always been a charmer, and that’s the role he plays in the show, in the form of Dhaval.

The show completed 900 glorious episodes, and we got in touch with the current lead, Rohit to talk about how he was feeling.

While, talking to TellyChakkar he opened up about the show completing 900 episodes, and he expressed, “I'm happy. I'm so happy that the show is becoming evergreen and the show is doing good and we are top 6 or top 7. Even after doing so many episodes but we don't want to be stuck at this position. No doubt we want to do better. We want to do better in every term , in terms of creativity, in terms of like holding the audience attention and in terms of perfecting the art and the acting. And I want to congratulate the actors before us, because they have worked and they have taken the show to these heights and we have taken the baton later on, but no doubt we will take it ahead, and work towards 900 more episodes and we'll take the legacy ahead.”

He further said,” Previous actors are not there, but direction team, creative team, production team. I'm proud of them and I want to congratulate them, because of their hard work, Pandya Store could complete 900 episodes. I want to congratulate them and I'm proud of them. They are so hard working and I'm glad. I have this hard-working team around me so because of them I'm getting I get motivated every day. Thank you so much.”

The show started with Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Paramar and Akshay Kharodia, And Krutika Desai and has taken a major gen leap.

