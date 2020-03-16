EXCLUSIVE! 'I want to do a Biopic and explore the grandeur and their lives' Jagtap aka Siddharth Bodke on characters he would like to explore, theatre diaries and more

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Disgusting! Jagtap comes to molest Sai but Samrat saves her

It was recently updated that Jagtap returns to Sai and Virat's life and this time he has come to seek revenge from Sai, we got in touch with Siddharth Bodke to know about his reaction career graph, theatre diaries and more. Check out what the dapper had to reveal: 

What kind of characters are you looking for? 

I don't have a particular character that I want to do, any character that has a good story and is challenging then I would really love to do that. The character may be anything but challenging. I want to do a Biopic when you get to portray someone's life and grandeur whom we have read about would be really interesting. 

When we talk about all three mediums, which one would you love to explore more?

I am an actor, so medium doesn't matter. Unless and until the character and the story is beautiful and challenge you. I have been a part of theatre too, every character has its own beauty that you wouldn't find in all mediums. If the actor receives a character that is challenging, breaking his comfort zone is always fun. I have been from a theatre background, I have done television and OTT has a completely different zone. 

How important do you think as an actor, theatre needs to be a base? 

It is not necessary I feel. There are many actors who aren't from the background but doing great. Theatre definitely helps as it teaches you how to act without takes and tools but there are roles that demand the camera and the takes. Every medium has its importance. 

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Tragedy! Samrat takes his last breath saving Sai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
