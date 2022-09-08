EXCLUSIVE! 'I want to do a LGBTQ story that is a family drama' Sandiip Sikcand opens up on stories he would like to explore, casting Sai Ketan Rao and more

MUMBAI :Sandiip Sikcand brings a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star.

Well, the show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover as leads, as we know Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

In an exclusive conversation with Sandiip Sikcand, we asked him about his upcoming plans, his take on casting actors and more.

What went behind casting Sai Ketan Rao for Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali?

When we got Sai Ketan Rao from Hyderabad, everybody was wondering how he would work for TV, but he worked phenomenally well and has a great fan following now. I think as producers, rather than going behind the names who really don't guarantee ratings, when you are casting, you need to cast actors who can really act and not just have a good face and body.

What kind of content do you want viewers to see on Television through SOL Productions?

I want to do an LGBTQ story, television is becoming shy of it. I want to do it for a mainstream channel. I am waiting for a channel to tell me they are ready for the show. It is high time we need to address LGBTQ issues, address the alternate sexuality and play it in such a manner that the family members can watch it together. The minute we talk about LGBTQ, suddenly there is a dark vision about it. A good family drama which talks about alternated sexuality, alternative relationships. I am just dying for someone to agree with. It has to be a television giant. We need people to open up to these things and say, let's tell a different story. I am okay with them shutting my show if they aren't okay with it. But the story must come across.

Are you planning to widen your horizons with OTT?

I am working on something on the OTT, I would love to do a lot of things. I have a lot of ideas. Again, coming from TV, the OTT world is not very open to you. As you come from TV world, the OTT world looks upon to you, the paradox is that everybody who is working on OTT is originally from TV, there are these huge double standards that they have, but I am waiting for my turn to come and I am willing to explore stories that are not yet told, that's what creativity is. In the beginning people told Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai is a lot like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, when they saw the show they realised it is not the same. The story is of three complete individuals who are not related to each other, they will come together and create a family.

