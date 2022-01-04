EXCLUSIVE! 'I want to do something that challenges me to work on it' Yeh Rishta's Neil aka Paras Priyadarshan OPENS UP on his hobbies, characters he would like to play and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Mahima is the REAL HERO of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Apart from Harshad, there are two more charming boys in the show, one of them is Neil Birla aka Paras Priyadarshan. We got in touch with the charmer to know about him, Check out what he had to say:

Talking about hobbies, what are yours?

Oh! I have a bunch of hobbies, I like to work out, play a lot of sports, watch movies especially at the cinemas, I adore reading and I read fiction and biographies and I love travelling although I don't get a lot of time. If I am not doing anything then I would just love to laze around and chill.

What kind of characters would you like to experiment with?

With OTT as well, I have a couple of projects that shall be out soon. I always wanted to do something positive or anything challenging that makes me nervous, makes me work on it is always at my priority. Neil is also something that I haven't done before. So ahead I would like to do a character that would be physically challenging for me as well.

Any such OTT show that you think would do good on TV as well?

I think my show Taj Mahal, well yes as that has everything that one would like to watch on TV as it has more family-friendly content. Anything that is light-hearted, even Bandish Bandits would qualify on TV.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Harshad is like my elder brother even off-screens', Neil aka Paras Priyadarshan on his bond with Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com