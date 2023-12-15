Exclusive! “I want to do web series as that’s the trend these days but I have my limitations when it comes to intimate scenes; I am open to doing kissing scenes” ; Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

MUMBAI: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is a well known actress and she is best known for her role in Roshan Daruwala Kaur Sodhi in the long-running Hindi television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

She had made headlines for a few months as she had a fall out with the makers of the show and hence she had to leave the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what kind of roles she wants to do and if she was surprised with the news of a replacement.

After whatever you went through in the show and came to know that you were going to be replaced, how did you take the news or did you already know you would be replaced?

I knew I would be replaced as my guru had told me that this chapter of mine is over and also advised me to start something new. You need to close the previous chapter. I need to release Roshan from me or else it will become like Daya where there is no clarity about it. I had manifested that someone should get the role as the person would have really worked hard and must need a job and it happened so I am happy. It hurt when I was replaced during pregnancy as I wanted to work but they didn’t allow me and I was left alone so that phase was difficult but now I am happy.

In the future what kind of projects would you like to do?

To be honest I didn’t think of returning back to work all this while but just two days ago I thought it’s time for me to return back and that’s because I am so much involved in my case that I didn’t concentrate on my personal life and professional life. The only thing I am doing is collaborating with Instagram and all where I earn a little money, but the urge that an actor has for doing good roles isn’t happening. In January I will start auditioning for roles and I am looking for roles in OTT and movies which are character driven roles. I want to do something different, mainly web series is something I am aiming for.

Since you are interested in doing Web series are you open to doing everything or you have any reservation?

No, I do have a reservation, I won’t do anything and everything. No intimate scenes or revealing clothes. I am open to kissing on screen if it's relevant to the script and story but then other things are completely not for me.

Well, Jennifer seems to be back to work and she is looking forward to doing Web series.

