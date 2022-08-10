Exclusive! “I want to explore a character that is not entirely positive or negative, like a gray shade character” Karan Sharma of Sasural Simar ka 2 talks about the kind of roles he would like to pursue in the future!

MUMBAI :Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.

ALSO READ: Bahu turned Babes, how Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Radhika Muthukumar and Tanya Sharma flaunt their glamorous side!

Karan Sharma is one of the most prominent actors in the industry and has had quite a journey in the business.

He got his first break in 2009 with the serial Pyar Ka Bandhan. He also appeared in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Sapno Se Bhare Naina, and Bandini In 2010, he bagged a small role of Rishabh in Star Plus's popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He also made an appearance in Zee TV's famous serial Pavitra Rishta. During his acting journey, Karan did some episodic shows as well in Gumraah and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

In 2019, he starred in Kaala Teeka in the important role of Krishna Singh. From this show, he became a well-recognized face of television.

Currently seen in the show Sasural Simar Ka 2 in the role of Viaan.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his journey and when asked about What kind of roles would he want to explore more, he said, “So, I want to explore a character that is not entirely positive or negative, like a gray shade character, because I have not played any gray character till now and something that has action involved and some action hero kind of a role. Even though I have been told my looks suit the role of a chocolate boy but still I feel like I can mix my roles up, like the kind of roles that Jackie Chan does, his characters have action, romance, and comedy, and I want to do a character like that and I hope that I get a role like that”.

Meanwhile, the story has progressed more to the side of supernatural much like the predecessor but fans are still enjoying the show and they keep showering a lot of love on it.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Moon Banerrjee to replace Shital Thakur in Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka 2