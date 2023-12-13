Exclusive! I want to expose myself to playing a character which challenges my acting skills: Prakash Ramchandani

MUMBAI: Prakash Ramchandani needs no introduction.

He has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than 10 years now and has done an array of television shows and Bollywood films. He has also been a part of quite some OTT series as well. Prakash is currently a part of Imlie on Star Plus.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Prakash shared his experience shooting for the show, his take on working on television shows and OTT growing as a medium among many other interesting things.

Prakash shared, “Shooting for Imlie was a different kind of an experience. The reason I took up this character was because it offered me an opportunity to do something I had never done before. I have done all kinds of roles which are meaty and I have to put an effort to enact. I want to expose myself to something which challenges my skills. Every actor wants to play the kind of roles which have never been heard of. OTT is really doing well and has more exposure while films are larger than life. As of television, it is more drama based. “

He further added, "I still recall that I was shooting for The Raikar Case on Voot and the director was taking one scene with many different expressions. While I was thinking as to why he is doing so many retakes, he was exploring the actor within me. When I went back to doing television, I took time to catch up on it. In a matter of a few days he broke my pattern which I have been doing from pears! OTT is a premium platform."

