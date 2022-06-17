Exclusive! I want to show a contrast with the earlier Ishaan: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan's Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon on playing a grey role

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon spilled the beans on playing a grey role in the serial.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 17:22
Akshit Sukhija

MUMBAI : Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, which was launched a few months ago, is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles of Agasthaya and Paakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Paakhi's love interest, Ishaan. The show is based on the lines of the movie Darr. However, the entire concept hasn't been taken from the movie. Fanaa is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon spilled the beans on playing a grey role in the serial.

Also read: Exclusive! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Ishaan back to bring a storm in Agastya and Pakhi’s love life, Pakhi starts suspecting Agastya

What can people expect from your character Dr Ishaan Tandon?
It will be a completely different character. The person has not changed, but the situation has. You will witness aother side of Ishaan.

What challenges have you faced to play a negative role?
Well, the shoot has just begun, but it is a challenge for me as this is my fourth show but my first grey role. There is a huge difference between seeing this kind of a character and playing it. But on the set, I am reading the script very carefully. Basically, I want to show a contrast with the earlier Ishaan.

Also read: Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: What! Pakhi and Agastya get cozy in their room, a mysterious man keeps an eye on them

Do you think audience will accept you as a grey character?
To be honest, I am not thinking about it. But if asked on an individual level, then the audience might surprised to see me in this avatar as they have seen me as innocent before. But when my producer told me to do a grey character, I quickly said yes because I wanted to do such roles. As of now, I think the audience will love the change in my character.

Good luck, Akshit!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Colors Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3 Agastya Pakhi Zain Imam Reem Shaikh TellyChakkar dr ishaan tandon tellychakkar exclusive interview
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 17:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! I was free of worries as I was occupied with work: Pooja Banerjee on being a mother
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Stunning! Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in absolutely unrecognizable in THIS web show
MUMBAI: Bollywood icon Jackie Shroff is one such veteran actor, who’s on-screen energy is incredible and never ceases...
Superb! Rajinikanth's new film announced
MUMBAI: The next film of superstar Rajinikanth has been titled Jailer. Sun Pictures announced its title on social media...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Pushpa takes matters in her hand, The chawl blames Pushpa for water supply being cut
MUMBAI: Sony SAB is gearing up for a new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’. The...
Throwback! When Natasa Stankovic Pandya thought she got evicted from Bigg Boss because of less visibility; details inside
MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic Pandya, who is a Serbian dancer, model, and actress based in Mumbai, India, has carved a place...
WOW! Pandya store's Rishita aka Simran gives utter childhood nostalgia, Check out her adventurous post
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Superb! Rajinikanth's new film announced
Superb! Rajinikanth's new film announced
Latest Video