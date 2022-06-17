Exclusive! I want to show a contrast with the earlier Ishaan: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan's Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon on playing a grey role

MUMBAI : Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, which was launched a few months ago, is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles of Agasthaya and Paakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Paakhi's love interest, Ishaan. The show is based on the lines of the movie Darr. However, the entire concept hasn't been taken from the movie. Fanaa is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon spilled the beans on playing a grey role in the serial.

What can people expect from your character Dr Ishaan Tandon?

It will be a completely different character. The person has not changed, but the situation has. You will witness aother side of Ishaan.

What challenges have you faced to play a negative role?

Well, the shoot has just begun, but it is a challenge for me as this is my fourth show but my first grey role. There is a huge difference between seeing this kind of a character and playing it. But on the set, I am reading the script very carefully. Basically, I want to show a contrast with the earlier Ishaan.

Do you think audience will accept you as a grey character?

To be honest, I am not thinking about it. But if asked on an individual level, then the audience might surprised to see me in this avatar as they have seen me as innocent before. But when my producer told me to do a grey character, I quickly said yes because I wanted to do such roles. As of now, I think the audience will love the change in my character.

Good luck, Akshit!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.