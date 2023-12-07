Exclusive! “I want to spend more with these people, but everything that is happening is for the betterment of everybody,”, Maira Dharti Mehra aka Prerna from Pandya Store on the show taking a leap and her character making an exit, read more

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show.

We exclusively broke the news that Pandya Store would be taking a leap.

As per reports and confirmation from most of the lead cast, new actors and characters will come on board.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Will Shiny Doshi not be a part of Pandya Store post leap? Here’s what the sources say

Maira Dharti Mehra joined the show later after the first leap, essaying the role of Prerna, the love interest of Krish and the youngest Bahu of the Pandya family.

After the upcoming leap, Maira too will be exiting the show and TellyChakkar reached out to the actress to speak about her experience and her reaction when she heard that the show would be taking a leap.

About her experience working on the show, she said, “My mother was and is an avid watcher of Pandya Store. She used to and still loves Pandya Store like anything. I mean, this is the first show that she has been watching since the beginning. It was her wish to watch me in this show. She always wanted me to be a part of Pandya Store. So, it was her manifestation that worked for me. Later, when she made me watch certain episodes of Pandya Store, I started loving the show as well. The content, the concept, the actors, the bonding which we used to witness on-screen, I used to love it. I always wanted to play this character. I will give all the credit to my mother for this because her manifestation actually worked out for me.”

On the leap and her exit, she said, “I think the production and the channel are very nice. We knew that this is going to happen since a really long time. So, after hearing the news, I realised that I just joined the show. It's just six-seven months since I have been with these people. I wanted this to last longer and spend some more time with these people. I will dearly miss the every day chitchatting and my chai time with Kinshuk Bhaiya, Ankita and Mohit.”

She continued, “But I'm really happy and grateful that whatever time I got to spend here on the sets of Pandya Store, I believe it to be one of the best experiences of my life. It's okay. It is what it is. I think every actor, and also every person has to move ahead in life. I believe that this is happening is for the betterment of everybody. I want to spend more with these people. But, I think our friendship has become very strong and no matter wherever we are in life, whichever show or whichever project, we will find time to be with each other. I will always wish Pandya Store to grow because I think this is the best show I've been a part of and I'm very grateful for it.”

Maira is a popular name in the industry who is known for 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Kumkum Bhagya', 'Tera Yaar Hun Mai' and 'Shaadi Mubarak' among others.

Will you miss Maira in Pandya Store?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! This is what the story of Pandya Store will be post leap; a major twist to take place