Exclusive! I want to take up a project which is off-beat and unconventional, I am open to OTT as well: Keh Doon Tumhein actor Mudit Nayyar

MUMBAI : Keh Doon Tumhein on Star Plus was one of the most entertaining shows on television. The show starred Mudit Nayyar and Yukti Kapoor in the titular roles.

It was an unconventional concept however; the show will soon bite the dust. The last episode is scheduled to air on November 19. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Mudit spilled beans on his experience shooting for the show and his future projects.

Mudit said, “Well, it is really unfortunate that Keh Doon Tumhein is going off-air. Everyone had a lot of hopes and expectations from the show. Though the show is going off-air, we are very proud of the show as the content and execution has been exceptional! The concept of the show was also top notch. There may be many factors because of which the decision has been taken.”

Speaking about his future projects, Mudit shared, “I have always tried to avoid getting stereotyped and experimented with characters which are not easily seen on television. In my last show, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, I played a deaf and mute character and was awarded for the same. I don’t want to get into a character or take up a show unless it has something very different to offer the audience. I want to do something off-beat.”

When questioned about taking up OTT projects, Mudit mentioned, “I would love to take up an OTT projects! However, I feel that there is a stigma attached that by celebrities being classified as TV actors and OTT actors. At the same time, I also feel that with the kind of exposure of content on different mediums, it is time that TV also grows.”

Finally, Mudit elaborated on how much he will miss shooting for Keh Doon Tumhein.

He averred, “I will miss everyone as we were shooting in Panchgani and were like family. Right from my make-up man, the crew to the cast members, everyone will be dearly remembered. We have also decided to have a reunion and watch the final episode together. As for shooting with Yukti, she is a close friend of mine and we have had a fantastic time shooting together!”

