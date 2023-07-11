Exclusive! I want to take up a project which is off-beat and unconventional, I am open to OTT as well: Keh Doon Tumhein actor Mudit Nayyar

The last episode of Keh Doon Tumhein is scheduled to air on November 19. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Mudit spilled beans on his experience shooting for the show and his future projects.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 15:13
Mudit Nayyar

MUMBAI : Keh Doon Tumhein on Star Plus was one of the most entertaining shows on television. The show starred Mudit Nayyar and Yukti Kapoor in the titular roles.

It was an unconventional concept however; the show will soon bite the dust. The last episode is scheduled to air on November 19. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Mudit spilled beans on his experience shooting for the show and his future projects.

(Also Read: Keh Doon Tumhein: Unplanned! Vikrant’s gets shaken after Kirti's decision to leave Panchgaon

Mudit said, “Well, it is really unfortunate that Keh Doon Tumhein is going off-air. Everyone had a lot of hopes and expectations from the show. Though the show is going off-air, we are very proud of the show as the content and execution has been exceptional! The concept of the show was also top notch. There may be many factors because of which the decision has been taken.”

Speaking about his future projects, Mudit shared, “I have always tried to avoid getting stereotyped and experimented with characters which are not easily seen on television. In my last show, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, I played a deaf and mute character and was awarded for the same. I don’t want to get into a character or take up a show unless it has something very different to offer the audience. I want to do something off-beat.”

When questioned about taking up OTT projects, Mudit mentioned, “I would love to take up an OTT projects! However, I feel that there is a stigma attached that by celebrities being classified as TV actors and OTT actors. At the same time, I also feel that with the kind of exposure of content on different mediums, it is time that TV also grows.”

Finally, Mudit elaborated on how much he will miss shooting for Keh Doon Tumhein.

He averred, “I will miss everyone as we were shooting in Panchgani and were like family. Right from my make-up man, the crew to the cast members, everyone will be dearly remembered. We have also decided to have a reunion and watch the final episode together. As for shooting with Yukti, she is a close friend of mine and we have had a fantastic time shooting together!”

(Also Read: WOW! Yukti Kapoor on her show Keh Doon Tumhein: “I hope our show attracts the viewers because of the beautiful locations where we have shot the scenes

Well said Mudit!

Keh Doon Tumhein Star Plus Mudit Nayyar Yukti Kapoor TellyChakkar Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 15:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! This is India’s ‘biggest flop’, made with a budget of Rs 45 crores and earned only Rs 1 Lakh, was released incomplete without promotions for this reason
MUMBAI: The budget of Hindi films has changed a lot over the years. Previously the box office returns was majorly...
Exclusive! I want to take up a project which is off-beat and unconventional, I am open to OTT as well: Keh Doon Tumhein actor Mudit Nayyar
MUMBAI : Keh Doon Tumhein on Star Plus was one of the most entertaining shows on television. The show starred Mudit...
Wow! Producer Prerna Arora acquitted by the Hon'ble Bombay High Court in a 2018 financial dispute with Pooja Films
MUMBAI: Renowned film producer Prerna Arora, who is best known for her work on Rustom and other movies, was acquitted...
Television actors v/s OTT stars on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: The housemates of Dil and Dum makaan scramble for ration!
MUMBAI: After the thunderous storm that nominations brought, the pressure to get ahead in the game has spiked up on...
Exclusive! Zara Khan roped in for Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Bijay J Anand gets candid about his admiration for Vidyut Jammwal, talks about how inspiring he is as a personality
MUMBAI: Bijay J Anand is a dynamic personality who wears multiple hats at the same time. Apart from being an acclaimed...
Recent Stories
biggest flop
OMG! This is India’s ‘biggest flop’, made with a budget of Rs 45 crores and earned only Rs 1 Lakh, was released incomplete without promotions for this reason
Latest Video
Related Stories
Television
Television actors v/s OTT stars on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: The housemates of Dil and Dum makaan scramble for ration!
Zara Khan
Exclusive! Zara Khan roped in for Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di!
Madhurima Tuli
I believe in quality ahead of quantity: Madhurima Tuli reflects on her career, talks about how her selective approach has helped her sustain in the industry
Raanav Sharma
Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Raanav Sharma to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Chahtein!
Ankit Gupta
In Pics: Ankit Gupta shares glimpses from his birthday celebrations with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary!
Teri Meri Dooriyaan
Aww! Teri Meri Dooriyaan's THIS actor arrives at Prachi Hada's birthday despite a leg injury, check out who