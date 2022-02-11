Exclusive! "I want to thank God for blessing us with a baby girl and making our family complete, " Happu Singh aka Yogesh Tripathi on the birth of his Daughter! Read More Inside.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar brings you Exclusive News, from the world of entertainment.

Yogesh Tripathi needs no introduction. The actor, Daroga Happu Singh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, has been entertaining the audience for years now and has become a favorite comic character. Apart from this Sanjay Kohli and Binaiferr Kohli production, he is also a part of their show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!.

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is the spin-off of 'Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai' and in the show, Happu Singh works as a police officer in Kanpur. The plot follows Happu Singh and his large family, which includes his wife, Rajesh Singh, his mother, Katori, and his nine children.

Yogesh has been blessed with a baby girl and the actor is elated, Speaking to Tellychakkar exclusively he said, "I cannot express in words how I am feeling right now as I always wanted a baby girl. I remember, how the director of our show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Shashank Bali would often joke- ‘Serial mein toh nau nau bachhe dikhaaye hain toh real life mein kam se kam do toh kar lo. Serial mein toh line laga dee hai aur biwi abhi bhi pregnant hai’ (laughs!) More than my wife and me, my son Dakshesh is super excited about our little princess. He has always wanted a sibling, I want to thank God for blessing us with a baby girl and making our family complete. However, I have to wait for more than two days to welcome her home and I already have planned how to make that moment extra special and memorable for our family.”

While Speaking to TellyChakkar, he spoke about his character becoming Iconic, he said " It is quite a special feeling when you are appreciated for your work and the surprise part is that it was supposed to be only a small character, but then the role turned into a recurring role and then to have a spin-off of a successful show and it is centric around your plot and your character, all because of fans reception, is surreal to me."

Yogesh Tripathi has played multiple iconic roles in F.I.R, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, and Jijaji Chatt Par Hai, And now stars as the titular character in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'.

