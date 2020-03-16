EXCLUSIVE! I wanted to become an IPS officer, I hail from a small town and not everyone has a broad mind in smaller cities: Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se actress Sonia Sharma

Sonia has been a part of the entertainment industry from a while now and has the audience smitten with her charm and screen presence. As she is a part of Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se on Star Plus which stars Yesha Rughani, Manan Joshi and Riya Bhattacharje in the lead roles, we spoke exclusively to Sonia about her personal interests.
MUMBAI: Sonia Sharma is a talented artist.

She has been a part of the entertainment industry from a while now and has the audience smitten with her charm and screen presence. As she is a part of Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se on Star Plus which stars Yesha Rughani, Manan Joshi and Riya Bhattacharje in the lead roles, we spoke exclusively to Sonia about her personal interests.

How did you decide that you want to venture into the acting space?

Well, I believe in going with the flow. I wanted to become an IPS officer but that did not happen so I decided to pursue journalism. I pursued crime reporting and then entered the entertainment field to pursue acting. I hail from a small town and not everyone has a broad mind in smaller cities. You cannot decide living with them nor can you explain if you dream to do something out of the box as they have a different thought process. So I have believed in working hard and fighting for myself.

I took up journalism to move out of the house and later followed my dreams with commitment and dedication. My mother supports me now.

So we can say that if not an actress you would be an IPS officer?

Well, I would be doing a lot of other things for the country.

As an actor, who is your idol or a celebrity you would want to share screen space with?

The people I have worked with so far have been nice and I have really not thought about all of this.  I just go with the flow. But if I have to name someone it would be Rekha ji, Waheeda Rehman and Vyjayanthimala.

What would your dream role be like?

It would absolutely be the same I wanted to always pursue in my real life, an IPS officer!

Way to go Sonia!

Latest Video