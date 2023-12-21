Exclusive! I wanted to come back with a show which is socially valuable and Wagle Ki Duniya is like a dream come true for me: Pariva Pranati

MUMBAI: Pariva Pranati is one of the most talented actresses on television today. She is currently a part of Wagle Ki Duniya on Sony SAB where she plays the role of Vandana. The show was once extremely popular and as it is back, the serial presents relatable issues of people’s daily life and imparts messages which bring the family together.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Pariva spoke at length about being a part of the show and her bond with her co-actors. She expressed, “I think it is a great experience as shows like Wagle Ki Duniya do not come along on television that easily. You are doing stories that are close to your heart, that you have lived actually. People on the set from the cast and crew are told that if there is something happening in your life let them know and people actually contribute to the story.”

Talking about making a comeback, Pariva averred, “After I took a maternity break I wanted to comeback with a show which is socially valuable and Wagle Ki Duniya is like a dream come true for me.”

Talking about shooting with Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva shared, “The team here is a dream team. Everybody including the added cast, in three years we have all become like a family. I have never seen a bond like this on television. I have been a part of quite some shows but in this show it is how like-minded people have come along, who want to be happy in life and want to celebrate every day. Sumeet is such a senior actor and I have learnt a lot from him and this is not just about acting but also because of the kind of person that he is.

He remembers every person that he meets and addresses them by their name and keeps the work environment lively and energetic and so the work pressure is managed. We are shooting episodic shows so the work pressure is more. We are constantly celebrating work and keeping that spirit alive even after 800 episodes is something very nice.”

