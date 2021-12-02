EXCLUSIVE! 'I wanted to do a Balaji project and Yeh Hai Chahtein happened': Krutika Desai on ENTERING the show, her character, and more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Also read: WOW! Krutika Desai aka Radhika to be back in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2?

Krutika Desai, who was seen as Radhika in Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, had recently bid adieu to the show. Now the exciting news is that Krutika is back on TV with Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Is this your first show with Balaji? Tell us about your character.

Yes, it is and I am quite excited about it. Well, my character is Preesha's cousin and she will be a lawyer by profession. This time it is out and out positive and she is south Indian so her attire is surely going to be interesting. My entry shall bring a major twist with her.

Did you prepare anything for the character?

Well, I didn't get much time to do so as it was quite a quick decision. One thing I would love to add as my character wouldn't have any south Indian accent but shall use Tamil words while speaking, so I have been learning those for fluency.

How excited are you to work with Balaji?

I quit Saathiya in October and decided to venture out in the web and films, I have some interesting projects in my pocket. For TV, I wanted to do something only if it was Balaji and the character would have prominence. When Yeh Hai Chahatein was offered, I liked the character, and yes the track is also good so I decided to take it up.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.