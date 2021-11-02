EXCLUSIVE! 'I was actually into sports and not acting initially' - Sharad Malhotra reveals he would have been a cricketer if not an actor

MUMBAI: Baxi Jagbandhu aka Sharad Malhotra is one of the most adored actors in town and his charisma often leaves his fans in awe of him. The dapper was initially planning on a completely different journey that wouldn't have led him into acting, check out what he has to say.

What were your initial plans before entering the acting world? Were you always persistent about being a performer?

No, not really. I was actually a lot more into sports. I was playing cricket at that time. I pursued it seriously and thought of playing professionally, but life had other plans. I didn't intentionally want to get into show buzz and all but like I said life had other plans. So whatever happens, happens for the best. Now I have no reason to complain. I have had a great run all these years. The last 15 years have been absolutely about awards and awards. I am not talking about fame and money. Those are by-products. With fame and money, they come along. But I am talking about the love that I have received. Every time I do a show, or I do a project, the way fans welcome me and the kind I'm trending on Twitter and social websites. So it's very surreal. I pinch myself. It's actually a dream I'm living right now. I just want to keep living this dream.

Were there any challenges that you faced as an actor to do a historic show? If yes, then what were they?

The challenges like I said getting into the skin of the characters. When you're doing a historical character, your entire language changes, you can't walk normally. I have also changed my voice for it also. With the voice modulation, body language, I had to lose weight, to put on some muscles. I had to go through some kind of transformation because my previous show was very different. And obviously, the language is not easy, that is something which I had to do. It's physically very exhausting. There are times when I have hurt myself on the set, I have cut myself, I got bruises, injuries but then like they say, the show must go on. So we have to keep shooting. It's challenging and satisfying as an actor. At the end of the day, you feel very content with what you've done all day.

How has the juggle been between marriage and work?

It's been two years now, I wouldn't say recently but I think it was not easy initially. But yes, I was kind of trying to maintain the balance between personal and professional life. There have been times when obviously I don’t get a lot of time for my personal life. But considering there was a pandemic, there was a lockdown. Fortunately, unfortunately, we got to spend time at home. We got time to know everything. So I think it was a blessing in disguise. But now obviously since everything is working and I am working nonstop after the pandemic. I did Nagin, Vidrohi, shooting music videos. So yes, I was working nonstop. Both of us obviously understand as individuals. She is also a working woman so it’s good that we both are working and we respect each other’s work. We definitely have the husband-wife discussions as well. I think it is very important to respect each other’s space and mood swings and so I think it’s given and taken at the end of the day. It can’t be one-sided, it has to be both ways. We both need to understand. It’s been good and great so far.

The story of war cry, rebellion, rights to the motherland is sure to bring a new essence of Patriotism dipped in Mythology. Apart from Sharad, the show also stars Sulagna Panigrahi, Hemal Dev in leads, and Saurabh Gokhle, Nikhil Damle, Priya Tandon, Danny Sura in pivotal roles.

