EXCLUSIVE! I was extremely surprised because I gave my audition and was offered the role in one go which is quite rare in the industry: Poornima Bhave on the casting process for Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti

Mumbai : Actress Poornima Bhave is an integral part of Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she shared her experience shooting for the show.

What made you say yes to this show?

Primarily, good production and director. And I wanted to do a good Hindi show and this seemed perfect.

How did you prepare for this role?

Actually I really liked the character as it's a Marathi based character. I was quite comfortable with this role as I've previously done similar roles in Marathi television as well. But I had to work on my Hindi language a bit because I've been doing Marathi shows. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! If I wasn’t an actor I would definitely be an IPS officer: Sapna Thakur)

What one thing would you like to change about your character?

I would like to change the voice of my character because it requires a little deeper voice according to her age.

Which language are you more comfortable with, while doing a show?

Marathi. As I've done more Marathi shows .

How was this show unique which made you say yes to it, despite being in Hindi language?

It was a light hearted family drama with less characters in it, unlike other shows which have many characters in a single frame.

What was your first reaction when you were offered this role?

I was extremely happy and surprised because I gave my audition video and got offered with the first instance itself which is quite rare.

How do you deal with creative differences while shooting?

I only follow my director's command. I do what I've been told and ask him my queries regarding the same, because I feel the director has a broader perspective of the characters. Also my co-actor Geeta Agarwal, I ask for her opinions as she's a great artist.

How is your equation with other co-actors?

It's amazing! I was quite skeptical earlier because it was a Hindi show but they all are really cooperative and friendly. We bonded really well when we shot in Surat.

Well said Poornima!


