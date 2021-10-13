EXCLUSIVE! I was jumping around the house talking and crying over the phone with mom and dad: Aishwarya Khare’s FIRST REACTION on being finalized for the character of Lakshmi for Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Khare plays an integral role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi and in an exclusive conversation with her, we spoke to her about her experience shooting for the show.

Take a look:

What made you say yes for this show?

The character of Lakshmi

How did you prepare for the role?

She is a treat to play and even to watch as an audience now. It wasn't easy but I have the best team to work with.

If there is one thing you would like to change about your character in the show, what would it be?

Lakshmi trusts people very easily. She thinks people are good and do everything with good intentions. So that's something I would like to change about her.

What was your first reaction when you were finalised for the show?

I was jumping around the house talking and crying over the phone with mom and dad.

How do you’ll deal with creative differences on the set while shooting?

We usually don't have any creative differences. Whole team stays on the same page. We are very like-minded people and we mostly leave it to the director. We do whatever he asks us to.

Tell us the thing u like most about your character...

The innocence that she has is something that makes her stand out of the crowd.

How is your look different than what you have done in the past?

My look always have a bit of punjabi touch as Lakshmi hails from a small town of Punjab.

Character or show you regret doing and the character you desired but could not do it

I do not regret doing any work. Everything has taught me something . Every experience was a learning