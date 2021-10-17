EXCLUSIVE! "I was preparing for NDA, my younger sister supported my dream for Acting', Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Vikram Singh and Aishwarya Sharma aka Samrat and Pakhi share their FONDEST MEMORY from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as the show completes a year

Samrat's entry brought some massive twists to the show and his story itself gave a major viewership. We got in touch with the dapper and asked some interesting questions in regards to his dreams and a lot about his life. Check out some noteworthy answers he gave:

Were you always inclined towards acting or you had other plans?

My family has been in Government or Teaching jobs, I am the only one who changed the path and entered into the Entertainment industry. In my college days, I was actually preparing for NDA (National Defence Academy). In my college days, you are confused, I wanted to go to Cricket then, my father told me to do NDA, he later told me to MBA but then I told him I wanted to something in Entertainment. Talking about NDA, I couldn't get selected then my friend introduced me to acting and suggested I should go to FTII, my younger sister helped me a lot, she supported my struggle and I would give all the credit to her for standing by my side.

How has Mumbai been to you?

I have fallen for Mumbai, I don't go home, my parents have been asking me to visit them. Even when I have my shooting in Lucknow, I avoid staying at my place and prefer staying in the hotel to stay in the character and be focused. Talking about my first work, I had done a V-Guard, then I took a break from Mumbai for a year later I came in NH10 and then things kept coming. Mumbai has always welcomed me with open arms. Talking about South Bombay, I love visiting the sea at midnight. I love the sandwich and shakes at Bachelors and never miss out on visiting the food joint whenever I am there.

How has theatre helped you?

I was lucky that I got a chance to become a part of theatre while I was studying in Lucknow. My major advice to everyone would be that always learn about the basics of every profession not just acting, receive its school it does help massively while you make a career out of it. While learning I went to FTII Pune to understand the universe of cinema more deeply. When I went there my definition of acting completely changed. It taught me how to look exactly like your character. It indeed teach me a lot and I use everything that I learnt while performing as Samrat. I am overwhelmed to receive all the love from the audience for my character. I am still learning.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I want to do a Bollywood Love Story just like Shah Rukh Khan,' Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh shares a slice of his life, his dreams, and more

Well, we are glad that he chose acting and indeed making his sister proud.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.