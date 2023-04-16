Exclusive! “I was really happy and excited, as the show has a huge fan base and a legacy of its own”, Kundali Bhagya’s Disha Jain talks about being a part of the show!

MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Actor Disha Jain is one of the new actors to join the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her role in the show, her expectations, and more.

In the conversation when asked about her first reaction on finding out about being a part of the show she said, “I was really happy and excited, and the show has a very big fan base and a legacy of its own, so I was very excited to have gotten this opportunity”.

Talking about her character she said, “My character is Shaurya’s close friend, she is very chilled and she is always in the party mood. You see them hanging out quite often. It has been a great experience shooting, and there are a couple of things that I can’t really reveal but I am really glad to be a part of this project”.

Talking about her experience of shooting with Baseer and the rest of the cast she said, “It has been a great experience because Baseer is very sweet and very down to earth, I was not expecting him to be this sweet but he was just a delight along with the rest of the cast as well.

They are all very chilled people, and all of them are great”.

Disha is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya and also in Bekaboo.

