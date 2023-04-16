Exclusive! “I was really happy and excited, as the show has a huge fan base and a legacy of its own”, Kundali Bhagya’s Disha Jain talks about being a part of the show!

The show has taken a leap of 20 years and now the storyline focuses on the new generation of Luthra’s with Shraddha Arya playing the matriarch.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 19:45
Exclusive! “I was really happy and excited, as the show has a huge fan base and a legacy of its own”, Kundali Bhagya’s Disha Jai

MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I cried a lot before taking the decision of quitting Kundali Bhagya; when I began to audition for television, I always knew that I would be a vamp in an Ekta Kapoor serial - Ruhi Chaturvedi

The show has taken a leap of 20 years and now the storyline focuses on the new generation of Luthra’s with Shraddha Arya playing the matriarch.

The show has seen a lot of new entries who have played catalysts to the stories.

Actor Disha Jain is one of the new actors to join the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her role in the show, her expectations, and more.

In the conversation when asked about her first reaction on finding out about being a part of the show she said, “I was really happy and excited, and the show has a very big fan base and a legacy of its own, so I was very excited to have gotten this opportunity”.

Talking about her character she said, “My character is Shaurya’s close friend, she is very chilled and she is always in the party mood. You see them hanging out quite often. It has been a great experience shooting, and there are a couple of things that I can’t really reveal but I am really glad to be a part of this project”.

Talking about her experience of shooting with Baseer and the rest of the cast she said, “It has been a great experience because Baseer is very sweet and very down to earth, I was not expecting him to be this sweet but he was just a delight along with the rest of the cast as well. 

They are all very chilled people, and all of them are great”.

Disha is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya and also in Bekaboo.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Rose Sardana returns to small screen after 3 years with 'Kundali Bhagya'

Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnawat Baseer Ali Sana Sayyad Shakti Anand Kundali Bhagya Manit Joura Ekta Kapoor anjoom fakih Preeta Disha Jain Balaji Kundali Leap Kundali Bhagya Promo latest entertainment news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 19:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University
MUMBAI :Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who's coming up with his new political drama streaming show 'Garmi', has shared his...
Taking the least amount of stress is being healthy, says Nivedita Basu
MUMBAI :Nivedita Basu, VP Content and Business Alliance, Atrangii TV and OTT, says that stress is the biggest factor of...
'There's thin line between intimate & vulgar,' says Zayn Ibad Khan of 'Aashiqana'
MUMBAI : Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays Yash in the streaming show 'Aashiqana', opened up about filming intimate...
Melody Thornton wants a man who's 'ambitious, has direction, and some money'
MUMBAI: Former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton has admitted that she's been unlucky in love.The 38-year-old singer has...
Anupamaa: Wow! Barkha returns Anupama’s belongings; latter does not get fooled
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Priyanka Chopra once addressed rumors that Shahid Kapoor was at her place during an IT raid, said “Log bhool jaate hai, mai ek ladki hoon aur…”
MUMBAI:Priyanka Chopra is an actress who not only has made her mark in Bollywood but has spread her wings in Hollywood...
Recent Stories
Allahabad University
Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jaan Sanu to participate in the show
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Jaan Sanu to participate in the show?
Sanjay Gagnani opens up about leaving Kundali Bhagya
Exclusive! Sanjay Gagnani opens up about leaving Kundali Bhagya, Future plans and more, says “I'm yet to sink into the feeling that I'm no more a part of Kundali Bhagya”
Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui breaks his silence on whether he is going to be the new jailer in Lock Upp Season 2 and if he'll ever
Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui breaks his silence on whether he is going to be the new jailer in Lock Upp Season 2 and if he'll ever step into acting
Kidnapping Tracks
Audience Perspective! Repetitive Kidnapping Tracks in shows are becoming monotonous, are we running out of fresh ideas?
Tejasswi Prakash
Wow! Check out the super sultry pictures of Tejasswi Prakash
Shakti Arora looking for work post his exit from Kundali Bhagya
OMG! Is Actor Shakti Arora looking for work post his exit from Kundali Bhagya? This is what the actor has to say!