Exclusive! “I was saying no to TV Shows and working in different mediums”Mahir Pandhi opens up on working with Swastik Productions, his character and more!

MUMBAI: Mahir Pandhi is quite the rising star after playing the role of Rajveer in Choti Sardaarni, and his chemistry with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was really appreciated.

Mahir emerged as the winner of Top Model India in 2018. He is also known for his roles in MX Player’s web series ‘Pawan & Pooja’ and Alt Balaji’s web series Bebaakee.’

Ever since the show ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ went off the air, fans of the handsome hunk have been waiting to see him on screen again and audiences will get to see him in a grand new role as Digvijay in Swastik Production’s Vanshaj.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about his upcoming new show, expectations, and more.

Talking about working with Swastik Productions he said,

“When we talk about Siddharth Sir, or Rahul Sir, even the team, there is a reason why they have been ruling the screens for a while, it’s because the way they keep everyone together, and how they treat everyone with such respect, creating this family like environment away from our homes, we are shooting and living in Umergaon, Gujarat. The actors, we live in the same society and we are together even on sets, we eat together, when we pack, we walk together,the crew, the whole unit is a family. So, when you create an envoronmnet like that, and people work together, so the product also justifies that. Swastik has become a big name keeping these values together and it is very exciting, and you know I was saying no to TV Shows and working in different mediums, but I had hard so many good things about Swastik, so when Vanshaj came up, and even though it was grey character but because the name Swastik was attached, then the doubts away. Working is Swastik is one of the major reasons why I am doing this show”.

When asked about the X-factor in his character, he said “If we look at it practically, then people deal with situations where there is an instinct to control the environment and people usually get nervous about it, or they fail to understand how to control that situation. Digvijay is that one person who knows that they can handle everything, so there is a suaveness to him, a controlled nature with which he says things and which does not stem from anger but confidence and he gets what he wants. So, the best thing about DJ is that he does not need to do violent things or throw tantrums, he just comes in, does what he needs, and goes away. Some might think of him as a good person, some might not, you hate him but you still love him.”

Mahir Pandhi returns to TV with Vanshaj after Chotti Sardarani and fans are excited to see him in a new role. He has also been a part of the new Amazon OTT show, Jee Karda.

