Exclusive! "I was shocked when I told someone I am from Assam and they asked me if it is in India'' - Celesti Bairagey

MUMBAI: Celesti Bairagey is a very famous influencer on social media and she has a massive fan following.

She is known as the look alike of Hindi film industry’s number one actress Alia Bhatt and she rose to fame with her performance in the serial Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.

Post the show going off-air, she hasn’t done many projects and the fans miss watching her on-screen.

While interacting with the media, she revealed which reality show she would love to do.

Post Rajjo, Celesti hasn't been seen in any show as yet. But soon, she would be seen in a web series.

TellyChakkar, got in touch with the actress and asked her about the recognition she has got after she belongs from North east and did she ever roast anyone in her life.

You come from a small town. Was your journey to recognition easy?

I come from a very small town. I will talk about myself since everyone's struggle is different. I also belong to the north east so now in mainstream north east talent is getting a lot of recognition. Way back in the south when I was in school and when I said I am from Assam they asked me if the state is in India. That was the craziest thing I have heard, but now things have settled down, though I have got a lot of acceptance and I am grateful for that.

How difficult is it to become an influencer especially when you belong to a small town?

Talking about social media, the audience only sees 10 - 15 minutes of the video but the hard work that has gone in making that video no one knows about it. People also make music videos which are just for 3- 4 minutes, but even for that they have to do booking, lock in locations etc and there is so much hard word. What you'll see is just the product but then behind the scenes almost 10 - 15 people are doing the hard work.

When you talk about recognition, people who sometimes do a lot of hard work don't get any recognition and you can't do anything about it and you need to keep working. Not only on social media, but if you are an actor, hard work is necessary, if you run behind recognition that's a never ending cycle you won't be satisfied. One must concentrate on working hard and then you will reach where you want to.

Do you ever roast or troll anyone on social media or did you receive any of it?

I am okay with it as that's also a kind of publicity and I thank them, but I can't say no to anyone. Who will I roast ? That's the reason I keep my mother with me and she says that it's necessary at times to say no but I can't do it.

Is it necessary to put filters while making content? Do you feel so?

When it comes to influencers, the content I know is what they put for the audience but there are many who make content as per their wish. Some people also put it only for views and those platforms like Instagram is a curse as well as a boon as small businesses do get a push and promotion and it's a good medium to learn. Even children are exposed to this medium which they shouldn't be but everything has its good and bad side.

Well, there is no doubt that Celesti was loved by the audience as "Rajjo"

