EXCLUSIVE! 'I was shocked when they revealed the news' Keerti aka Sayli Salunkhe SHARES her reaction on Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali going OFF-AIR

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show has become everyone's favourite in no time. South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi respectively on Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Well, now the heartbreaking news is that the show is going off-air and the show's producer Sandip Sikcand confirmed it.

We got in touch with Keerti aka Sayli Salunkhe to know about their reaction to the show going off-air.

What was your reaction to receiving the news?

We didn't know officially earlier, it all began from the rumours and we all felt that it was too soon for the show to go off-air. When we got the official news about it, it did feel that we had really less time to portray our characters and stories. The show became a comfort zone for all of us, we all were a family here and now as the show has ended I feel I will have to come out of the comfort zone. We had a lot of fun on the sets, I got an opportunity to work with such an amazing team. Even today, I feel that tomorrow I will get a call time and shoot but unfortunately, that isn't going to happen. I am surely going to miss the show.

What would be that fondest memory that you are taking from the show?

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali was my first hindi serial. It was a great experience working with the whole team. There is no particular memory as the whole journey has been memorable for me. I have learnt a lot from the show. I am going to miss a lot. I really love the show and I always thought that the show was quite different. I will miss this journey.

Who would you miss the most from the team of MHRW?

I cannot take one person's name, all of them were close to me. Sai, Shivangi, Kushagre, Amma all were really close to me. If I had to still choose I will miss Amma and my onscreen hubby. When you have more scenes with someone you bond really well with them. I will also meet my whole team, the Production, Makeup team. I am going to miss my show.

Are you looking out for other projects or shall be taking a break post the show?

Yes, I am looking out for other projects. I will not take a break, I have already begun with auditions. I hope I get something interesting again, that heat of exploration is alive so I won't take a break. I am waiting for the one opportunity, after Keerti, I am looking out for that one chance.

MHRW was a great experience for me, I would like to thank Sandip Sikcand Sir, Kaamna Ma'am, Fazira Ma'am, SOL Production, the whole crew, my co-actors. Thank you soo much for supporting me even my fans who supported Keerti's journey. I want to thank everyone for all your love and hope the same way I justify more characters and keep showering all the love.

We will surely miss Keerti onscreen, how about you?

