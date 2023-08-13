Exclusive! “I was shooting for Half Love Half Arranged and Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 at the same time, the process of shooting didn’t feel different at all”, Supriya Shukla shooting two shows at the same time,on Shalini Kapoor and more!

MUMBAI: Supriya Shukla is one of the most beloved actors who has left her mark in people’s minds with her portrayal in shows like Tere Liye, Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki, Sanskar, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and more.

ALSO READ:Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'

Supriya was seen in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3, playing the role of Shalini Kapoor, Ram’s mother on the show.

Since the limited season is wrapping up soon, we got in touch with Supriya Shukla to talk about her experience shooting the show, her upcoming Amazon Mini-series with Karan Wahi and Maanvi, and more.

Talking about the show, and the demographic it caters to, she said, “The show has always been refreshing, even when Sakshi and Ram were doing it, it was so new from everything that was happening on TV, and it catered to our demographic, and when Nakuul and Disha came, a whole new generation got hooked to the show, and same with the 3rd season, and I rarely get to shed the tag of Sarla, which I love anyway, but when I was shooting in Noida, people came up to me and they were like, Sarla Ji, you have become Shalini now, so that felt very good.”

She opened up about shooting for both her Amazon series and Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 at the same time, she said, “ I was shooting for Half Love Half Arranged and Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 at the same time, the process of shooting didn’t feel different at all, because this was a finite series as well. The only real difference that I saw was that in OTT the director had a different vision and that is important also, it was so natural. And the same in Bade also, the whole process was just so natural, and in the beginning, Shalini was giving emotional dialogues but on her face, she had very matter-of-fact expressions, so I wanted her to be very real. And the inspiration for this came from some real people I have around. And in a scene, Priya acknowledges Shailini’s pain and how she holds on, so it was so beautiful the way the whole scene panned out, I just had a tinge of tear in my eye, and then I cleared it out, so the credit also goes to the writers, who wrote the scenes out so beautifully”.

Apart from TV appearances, she appeared in several Hindi movies including Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Main Tera Hero, and 3 Idiots.

Last seen as Shalini Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 on Sony TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! This is how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will END



