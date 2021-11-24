EXCLUSIVE! 'I was teaching dance before I bagged Parvarishh 2' Pandya Store's Simran Budharup REVEALS her journey, pranking Akshay Kharodia, and more

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples, Dev and Rishita's love story is quite an interesting one with fights and lots of romance.

We got in touch with the beauteous Rishita aka Simran Budharup to know more about her journey, pranks on set, and more. Check out what she had to share.

What kinds of characters do you want to play?

I want to play a character that has multiple layers, Rishita also has them but I really want to do something where I get to think about it and the character shouldn't get monotonous for me to perform. I would like to do an extreme character like a psycho-killer, drug addict, or something like that.

Which was your first job?

My first job was as a dance teacher, there was no need to do but if my mom gave me 3000 for pocket money then I wanted to earn that extra thousand as well. Apart from that I really love dancing, after that when I bagged Parvarishh 2, I didn't really struggle a lot for it. It was quite quick to start a career in acting.

Do you all do these pranks on the set?

I was the one who used to prank them, the outdoors was a little spooky. Nearby there was this place, Shabnam Mahal, people used to say that Shabnam's ghost is roaming around the area. The scariest cat was Akshay, he wouldn't even use his washroom alone, he would go to Shiny and Kinshuk's room to do so. He had a big room and it was aloof from ours. Once, I screamed and ran when he was all alone there in fear he fell from the bench. We have troubled him a lot there, but it is always fun.

