EXCLUSIVE! 'I wasn't expecting an end this soon' Sumati Maa aka Arina Dey OPENS UP about Barrister Babu going OFF-AIR

Yes, it is true Barrister Babu will be going off-air, the show will be replaced by Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh starrer Sirf Tum. We got in touch with Sumati Maa aka Arina Dey and asked her about her reaction.

What was your reaction to the news of the show going off-air?

Everyone is soo upset with the news, Barrister Babu had been the best project of my career. We knew the show would go off-air someday but we weren't expecting this end. Aurra and Anchal have been really close to me as Bondita from the show. Everyone from the team has worked so hard, yes I am upset as we were expecting a longer span for the show. They had just taken the leap and the track was soo good I really thought the show would go longer.

What is that fondest memory that you are taking from Barrister Babu?

Each and every moment of the show has been special for me. When I had my scenes with Aurra, our first teaser and that look before the leap when i went all bald with no makeup. The whole show has been very special to me. I am surely going to miss it. I will miss Sadiyaji and Anchal a lot, even the other cast members from the show. It was like a family so I am surely going to miss them.

Do you have any shows lined up ahead?

I do have projects lined up and I really love to keep experimenting with my characters and surely viewers are going to see me in a completely different avatar. I had a different look in Muskaan and then in Barrister, it was completely different. So yes, there are lineups that will get disclosed shortly.

