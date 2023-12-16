Exclusive! “I will be confronting Munawar and I don’t care if he is a strong person; he has a black heart and I will expose him and Vicky is spoiling Anita’s game I wish she had come solo on the show” – Ayesha Singh

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well and it's among the top twenty shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

We had exclusively reported that Ayesha Singh would be entering the show as a wild card contestant and would be exposing Munawar and his double standards in the game.

The actress has taken an indirect dig at him when she said that he was dating her despite already being in a relationship. The standup comedian told her that he wanted to date her and stated that he had broken up with his girlfriend Nazila.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 MC Stan to grace the upcoming episode of the “Weekend Ka Vaar”

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ayesha and asked her if she would show the real side of Munawar and how she would handle the judgments by Salman Khan.

You are entering the show as a wild card contestant. Do you think it’s the right move?

I feel when I look at the game I do worry as it has been on the air for nine weeks and the audience has connected with the contestants. I don’t know if the audience would connect to me but I am a real person and I know people would understand me. I need to give my hundred percent but the audience will only choose who the winner is at the end.

Will you expose Munawar to the outside world? I mean we all know you were talking about him, will you tell the truth inside the house too as he is seen as a strong contestant in the show?

Yes, I will expose Munawar in the show I don’t care if he is a strong contestant. For me, he has a black heart and I will confront him and I want the answers to my questions as to why would someone lie on a public platform that you have a girlfriend and if that is not a lie then he lied to me and he will tell the audience the truth and I will confront him for sure

Who will you build your alliance with in the house? who do you think is strong and weak?

I am not going to enter the house to build any alliance. I am Sher Khan and I don’t think there is any logic in this but if I get along with someone well and good or else I am going to play the game alone. I like Ankita and she is a very good person at heart but her husband is spoiling her game and maybe he is doing this to make his game strong but that’s their personal matter.

Isha is sensible and she is everywhere and makes her point. Munawar is strong when it comes to fans, when it comes to the game Ankita and Isha are strong. But Munwar from the game point is not strong at all; he has zero opinions. Aurra is weak as he cannot communicate with our hindi audience.

How will you handle the weekend Ka vaar episode and deal with Salman Khan and his judgement?

I feel whatever Salman Khan says may be on this matter or anything. I will accept it with my full heart and respect it and he tells us for our good and I will try to change if I am wrong as he feels for the contestants and guides them as he wants everyone to look good and do better. I would love to learn it.

What do you think about the couples in the show Neil – Aishwarya and Ankita-Vicky?

I feel Neil and Aishwarya as a couple is good but on this show more inputs should come. They are only for themselves and there are other contestants too but their contribution is less and they have an advantage as you have support, Bigg Boss has said he is biased this season then what can you say?

Ankita could be a strong contestant if she had come in this game solo. Vicky is smart and he doesn’t care about anything and he is playing the game and doing good in the show.

Well, there is no doubt that with Ayesha’s entry, it will be interesting to see how Munwar’s game changes from there.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to have a special segment on weekends, will enter the house as a challenger; Weekend Ka Vaar to take place on Friday and Saturday