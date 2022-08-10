Exclusive! “I will come back with Kapil someday as there is no personal fight between us and I miss working with the team” - Krushna Abhishek

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication.

He ruled the television screens with his performance as Sapna in one of the most successful comedy shows on television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna is also a part of the film industry; he has been a part of blockbuster movies like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment.

Originally, he was only known for being Govinda's nephew, but now, he has created a dignified identity for himself and is respected for his talents.

These days, he is hosting Bigg Boss Buzz, a show in which the ex-contestants and family members of Bigg Boss come and speak about the show and the contestants of the show.

He is also very good at mimicking other actors from Bollywood and television.

Soon, he will be seen hosting his show ‘OMG’ on the History channel.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Krushna and asked him if he would be returning to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, and what was his experience on shooting for ‘OMG’.

Do you have sentiments attached for the show ‘OMG’, and how emotionally are you connected to the show?

I am not going to leave the show nor is the show going to leave me. I enjoy the process. This is my favourite show because when we shoot there is a lot of fun along with emotions as we talk about our country and we present it in such a simple way. The only tough part of the show is that we find it difficult to shoot the series because sometimes people get conscious. But we have the right to give out the history; so a lot of hard work goes into making the show.

When we think of a simple show like this, no one usually thinks of you to host the show. What do you have to say about that?

To be honest, I do have fun while shooting for the series, but very less and in the limit. The best thing is that I get to be myself on the show.

Do you feel like thanking god for the life that you have?

Definitely, I thank god for this life and for having good health. Whenever I hear these cases of suicide, I think it shouldn’t happen. Everyone must thank God for the life we have as we are working continuously. I did my first comedy circus which was a hit, then I did ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and ‘OMG’. Both the shows are so successful, which is why I feel blessed and lucky to be working.

Will we ever see you back in The Kapil Sharma Show?

I will come back with Kapil someday. It’s not a big deal that I am not on the show because Kapil and I didn’t have a personal fight. I won’t deny that I do miss being a part of the show because it gave me so much love and fame for four years. Comedy Circus was a show for which Kapil, Bharti and I got recognition. Then The Kapil Sharma Show happened, and the success we got was at another level. I have respect for the team and I look forward to working with the team again.

Well, there is no doubt that Krushna is missed on The Kapil Sharma Show and fans would want to see them back again.

Well, there is no doubt that Krushna is missed on The Kapil Sharma Show and fans would want to see them back again.

