Exclusive! "I will never do Khatron Ke Khiladi in my life, but there could be a possibility that I do Bigg Boss" - Tanvi Dogra

MUMBAI: Tanvi Dogra is a well known actress on television and she has a good fan following.

She is known for her roles in serials like Meri Sasu Maa, Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna, Jiji Maa etc.

The actress is currently playing the role of Neeti in COLORS most popular show "Parineetii", a show that is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Her chemistry with her co - actor Ankur Verma is loved by the audience and have become one of the most loved on - screen couples of television.

Owing to the lovely chemistry they share on - screen and off - screen, there are rumours doing the rounds that they might be dating each other. Their acting chops were so good that the fans felt that their chemistry is for real on screen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would do Bigg Boss in the future and what type of dream boy she wants.

Do you intend to do a reality show in the future?

I love dancing so I want to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. That would be amazing. I will not do Khatron Ke Khiladi, it's not a cup of my tea. I am so scared of reptiles. For Bigg Boss, I can try but my brother is against me doing it because I have a bad temper and everyone would know about it. If I show that, the show will only focus on it.

Did you follow Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?

No, I only saw some glimpses of it and didn't watch the full season of Bigg Boss Season 13. I liked that season. It was the best season. Everyone tells me that I should do Bigg Boss as I am very frank and talk to everyone.

What type of dream boy do you want?

That's the biggest sadness that I don't have anyone in my life. I wish he is Punjabi and the culture and likeness match. He should be my best friend, be responsible, caring, have a sense of humour and should be sensible.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see Tanvi in Bigg Boss as she could be a good contestant.

