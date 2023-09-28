Exclusive! I wish someday the makers showcase the back story of Didun too: Kamya Punjabi on Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Kamya is currently a part of ‘Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ on Colors and she plays the role of Didun – Head of Sonagachi. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Kamya spilled beans on her experience shooting for the show.
Kamya Punjabi

MUMBAI: Kamya Punjabi is one of the most loved and celebrated actors in our industry today. She is a veteran and has portrayed a range of characters throughout her career.

She is currently a part of ‘Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ on Colors and she plays the role of Didun – Head of Sonagachi. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Kamya spilled beans on her experience shooting for the show. 

Also Read: Must Read: Contestants who cried and said the iconic dialogue ‘mujhe ghar jaana hai’ in the history of Bigg Boss!

Kamya said, “It’s been amazing, exploring myself as an actor. My character is extremely different and I am enjoying portraying the role. I would not like to change anything about my character. I love everything about her. But yes, I would like if someday there is a back story of Didun too!”

Speaking how Kamya deals with creative differences on the sets of the show, she elaborated, “Creative differences are always there in every show, we understand each other’s point of view and work towards the betterment of the character and the show. I get along with my team very well and there are no problems at all. I am close to almost all the actors and the Bagchi family. We have a lot of fun shooting together.” 

Also Read: What! Kamya Punjabi took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha? Said, “ek episode se zyada hazam nahi hua…”

Way to go Kamya! 

About Author

