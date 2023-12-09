Exclusive! “ I worked on so many shows, and when the shows end, this what happens to me, I get so emotional”, Saavi ki Savari’s Sonam aka Fenil Umrigar gets emotional on the show going off-air, what’s next for her and more!

MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and her family.

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Saavi Ki Savari is going off-air soon, and TellyChakkar caught up with actress Fenil Umrigar who plays the role of Sonam on the show to talk about the show going off-air.

She said, “I get along really well with everyone, This whole everyone here is like a family, to me I feel like, but there are three-four who I will miss the most, Soma Ji, Indiria Ji, Sneha, Rishi, and Mansi, especially but I will miss everyone alot. I just want to be left alone now, I want to give some time to myself after the show ends, and I am going take everything, the memories, the family-like feel, the performances that I have done here, I am going to take all of it with me when I leave, so I just need a bit of time to savor those, then I will be fine”.

On setting up her makeup room, and leaving behind the set, she said, “I had made my makeup like my home, I set it up quite nicely, and when I was taking off the pieces one by one and keeping them in my car, then I just didn’t feel quite right, I just felt so sad, and I am going to miss it all so much. Plus, you form an attachment with the character and you know, I worked on so many shows, and when the shows end, this is what happens to me, I get so emotional, because I am a very emotional person when it comes to portraying a character because I know that I will not get to portray Sonam again, so it hurts a bit, but I am leaving on a very positive note, and I have a positive hope that I will entertain you guys again in the future with a new show and a new character”.

What are your thoughts on the show going off-air? tell us in the comments below!

