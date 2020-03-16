EXCLUSIVE! 'I would be overjoyed if I become Rohit Sir's favourite' Jannat Zubair gets candid about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's stunts, her bond with Rohit Shetty and more

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted stunts. The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

Tellychakkar interviewed the gorgeous Jannat Zubair as she is all set to do some stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, check out what the actress had to reveal:

Is there any stunt that you would love to ace?

Nothing that I remember, the stunts aren't that easy that I would say that I shall ace them. I would surely try to finish them but not sure about acing it.

Would you become Rohit Sir's favourite?

I would be really happy if I become his favourite as it is a great feeling if you are the host's favourite in the show and if it's Rohit Sir then obviously I would be overjoyed.

How do you think your journey is going to be?

I really hope the journey turns out amazing and adventurous for me and even my fans and I am hopeful that I would be able to make them all proud.

