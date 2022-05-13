EXCLUSIVE! I would like to be a part of a digital project portrays me in a raw character: Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Siddharth Shivpuri

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shivpuri is a talented actor.

Having been a part of Yeh Hai Chahatein for two years now, we got candid with him to know more about his career plans and experience working with the existing cast of the show.

How has your experience been shooting for Yeh Hai Chahatein. You have been associated with the show for quite some time now...

It has been lovely. I have had my set of challenges but overall the journey has been fulfilling. I learnt a lot from my director’s and it has been quite an interesting journey so far.

Who would you call your favourite on the sets of Yeh Hai Chahatein if you had to name one actor?

I think, I could not have been asked for a better casting. They are all brilliant actors and they are cast in a very apt way.

Along with television, the OTT space is also growing in a very big way. Any plans to venture into the digital space?

I do have plans but I will take up something which interests me. As of now, I haven’t found something to my liking but I am definitely interested and would take up something exciting which comes my way. I would like to be a part of something which is content driven but also very raw, something like what we saw in Mirzapur. I want to be apart of something wherein the acting can come naturally. Just like a reflex.

Do you regret not having taken this decision faster in your career?

It is always a learning process and till the time you are learning, no matter how small or big the role is, it doesn’t matter. I have no regrets but yes, I would want to keep learning and growing as an actor.

