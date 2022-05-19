EXCLUSIVE! I would like to bring back the earlier bubbly version of my character if given a chance: Sonia Sharma on her experience shooting for Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se

The actress has been a part of the entertainment industry from a while now and has the audience smitten with her charm and screen presence. As she is a part of Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se on Star Plus which stars Yesha Rughani, Manan Joshi and Riya Bhattacharje in the lead roles, we spoke exclusively to Sonia about her experience shooting for the show.
MUMBAI: Sonia Sharma is a talented artist.

(Also Read:Sonia Sharma to REPLACE Garima Jain in Ishara TV’s Humkadam)

She has been a part of the entertainment industry from a while now and has the audience smitten with her charm and screen presence. As she is a part of Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se on Star Plus which stars Yesha Rughani, Manan Joshi and Riya Bhattacharje in the lead roles, we spoke exclusively to Sonia about her experience shooting for the show.

Take a look:

How is your experience shooting for Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se?

My experience is fantastic. There are so many talented people and everyday is a new experience so I am glad to be a part of Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se.

What is the X Factor about your character in Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se?

As we already to this show is a remake of the Bengali version. But the storyline is changing now. I like that my character has some light hearted comedy. For now I am going with the flow as a lot of things are changing. But I really liked my part where she was dramatic but also balanced it our with her humour.

I have played a variety of characters on television through shows like Tenali Rama and others so this is something very different. This is my first show in terms of drama so it is something different.

What is that one thing you would change about your character if given a chance?

Well, if I get an opportunity, I would like to bring back the earlier version of my character if given a chance. I had a lot of variations where I bonded with everyone in the family. I am playing the same character but there are quite some changes.

How do you deal with creative differences?

Our creatives are always on the set and we discuss things. But at the end we do that what works best for the show. I choose to go with the flow.

Who are you close to on the sets?

I bond with everyone but Mehul Nisar, Delnaaz Irani, Manan Joshi and the others are very nice. I bond very well with Yesha Rughani too. I like how passionately they contribute to their art. When I work with them, I don’t realise when time passes as they are such a jovial lot of people. So this is a very good thing. There is nothing like having a starry attitude or throwing tantrums.

(Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! 'I have come a far way from how I began' KKIS's Yug aka Anuj Khurana OPENS UP about his journey, plans and more )

Well said Sonia!

