Exclusive! I would like to build a farmhouse in the mountains and buy a Ferrari: Amita Choksi

MUMBAI: Amita Choksi is a well-known television actress, best known for her role in serials like The Story of Shanti, Mrs. Tendulkar, and Tujhse Hai Raabta.

She is currently seen in Mithaai, where she is essaying the role of a mother.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked about her wishlist, dream car, and more.

What are your biggest goals and dreams?

I don’t have many dreams or goals. The only thing I wish for myself is peace and happiness.

What is the one activity that you would want to try and learn in the future?

I would like to learn to fly a helicopter since I live near Pawan Hans. Since I was a child, I wanted to learn it, but unfortunately, I couldn’t do so.

Any place or country where you would want to travel?

I would love to visit London or Switzerland. These two are my favourite places.

Any Bollywood director or actor you would like to work with?

I would love to work with Amitabh Bachchan as he is a legend and it’s a dream for any actor to work with him. My dream director would be Subhash Ghai, but since he has stopped making movies, I don’t think I would get a chance to work with him.

What is the one thing you would want to purchase in the future?

I would like to build a farmhouse in the mountains and buy my dream car Ferrari, though I know it's expensive. I dream that someday I will get to purchase it.

Well, we hope that Amita’s dreams come true someday.

