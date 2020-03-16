EXCLUSIVE! 'I would like to choose strong characters that are challenging' Swaran Ghar's Hiten Tejwani on characters he would like to explore, bond with the co-stars and more

MUMBAI : Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Swaran making it clear that she’s not interested in any relationship with Ajit.

We exclusively revealed about Hiten Tejwani entering the show in an interesting character as Arjun Deol. We rang the actor to know about his bond, shooting in Chandigarh and more. Check out what he had to share:

How is it shooting with Sangita and Ajay and tell us about the vibe there?

It is lovely as everything is here in Chandigarh. Ajay and Sangita have been shooting from the beginning, being the new cast member they haven't made me feel like one the vibe is great all of them are warm and welcoming. It is a lovely experience, when you are shooting out of Bombay or away from home, we have everything in focus. The focus completely stays on work.

What is your experience of shooting in Chandigarh?

It has its own charm, the best part is that everyone understands here, it is all calm and araam here so it is fun, I am lucky that I know everyone and even the Colors team, coming back on the channel is lovely and I didn't have any problems in shooting. There is a lot of suspense that comes with the character and I am enjoying it.

Are you left with any kind of characters to explore?

As an actor, I am never satisfied. There are a lot of characters and shows that I would love to do. I would love to do characters that are challenging and set an example. The character must be complex and have layers that must be interesting to explore.

What are the major pointers that you keep in mind before choosing your project?

Strong characters, I want to do characters that add substance to the story and have a prominent stay. The production house, channel and even co-actors play a pivotal role in choosing any project.

