EXCLUSIVE! I would date someone who I too am a fan of and it would be a long lasting relationship: Banni Chow Home Delivery actor Pravisht Mishra

MUMBAI: Earlier seen in Barrister Babu, Pravisht Mishra has come a long way in his career. He has always played unconventional roles and while his last stint was Barrister Babu on Colors, he is currently shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he engaged in a fun rapid fire round with us.

What do you do in your spare time?

I like watching movies, listening to songs and I am also trying to learn a few musical instruments. I have learnt the flute and I am trying to learn the violin.

Would you ever date your fan?

I feel I would date someone who I too am a fan of and it would be a long lasting relationship.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Well, if it is too hot and someone goes on talking something which makes no sense or random which is not relevant is something which annoys me a lot. It would anyway irritate but when it is hot and you’re already dealing with the heat, it would irritate you all the more.

If you got an opportunity to change your name into, what would it be?

Well, my parents have put a lot of thought before naming me and it is a beautiful name so I would not like to change my name.

How would someone get your special attention if they had to?

I like honest people and I feel that by being honest, that person would get my special attention.

