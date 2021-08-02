EXCLUSIVE! I would definitely love to be a part of Balika Vadhu 2: Avika Gor

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu was one of the most loved shows on television so much that people could not have enough of the drama.

The show imparted a fictional journey of Anandi and also gave out social messages through it. Married into an affluent family at a tender age, a child bride, Anandi, struggles to cope with the traditions. She overcomes multiple personal struggles to emerge as an example for rural women. The soap opera was divided into two parts titled Balika Vadhu – Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte and Balika Vadhu – Lamhe Pyaar Ke.

The first part focused on Anandi and Jagdish, who were married in childhood. The second part reflected on the life of Anandi's daughter, Dr. "Nimboli" Nandini who was also a child bride.

Produced by Sphere Origins, the show will soon launch Ballika Vadhu 2. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkrar.com, Avika Gor shared her journey with Balika Vadhu and her excitement for season 2.

Avika said, “I have had a beautiful journey with Balika Vadhu. I am really excited for Balika Vadhu 2 and seeing the new actors. Balika Vadhu was a massive show which went on to become extremely successful and I feel blessed to be a part of the show.”

We asked Avika that if she ever got a chance to be a part of Balika Vadhu 2, would she take up the show or not.

Avika shared, “I would definitely love to be a part of the show! Balika Vadhu has been an integral part of my life and I would definitely love to be at any given opportunity! I remember people asked me the same about Sasural Simar Ka when the second part launched as Dipika Kakar Ibrahim was also a part of the show but that time I started wondering because Roli was shown dead in the show so how was it possible to bring her back!”

Avika shared whether she gave any advice to Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani for the show.

Avika also said, “Well, I spoke to Shreya at length and we had a hearty conversation. All I could see is her dimple and her smile. She is so adorable and I must give complete credit to Colors for casting such accurate faces. As for Vansh, I have not spoken to him but I am thoroughly excited to see the chemistry between the two. After studies, the only face you see is of the person with who you are shooting and your co-actor becomes your friend with who you also fight. Avinash (Mukherjee) and I used to fight on-screen and off-screen. We were friends and had a great time back then. So I am excited to see how the chemistry between them comes out.”