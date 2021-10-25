EXCLUSIVE! 'I would have been a Cricketer if I wouldn't have pursued acting' Adish Vaidya OPENS UP on his plans after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

It was recently updated that Vihan Verma replaced Adish Vaidya as Mohit in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Although it was speculated that Adish had opted out of the show for Bigg Boss 3 Marathi but that hasn't been the reason, he had exclusively revealed with Tellychakkar. Apart from Ghum, we asked Adish about his personal life and more.

If not an actor what would you have been?

I was a cricketer earlier before becoming an actor and have been on the field right now. Apart from that I was good in studies too so I would have completed MBA and done something with Marketing. I had started with Ad films as well and then come to television. It has indeed been an amazing journey.

Which character has been the closest to you?

Honestly, every show has been very close to me, I have worked very hard for each character I have played in my career span. If I have to say one, then that would be Archis from Ratris Khel Chale on Zee Marathi, that was my second show and it indeed opened the doors for me in the Industry. My actual journey started from that show and it indeed became a fruitful journey.

How difficult is it for you to mould yourself in speaking Marathi on tv shows?

I am Maharashtrian, and I am a city boy. Marathi has two ways of speaking, Metro and Regional. If someone is speaking Marathi from Kohlapur or somewhere the tone is completely different. Talking about the Marathi spoken on tv is actually dependant upon the tone and story set in different cities so there may not be shudh Marathi as such it is all about how the person speaks it just gets grammatically polished onscreen.

