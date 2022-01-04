EXCLUSIVE! 'I would have continued with my Dance Studio if I wasn't passionate about Acting' Anupamaa's Toshu aka Aashish Mehrotra on his passion and more

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Performers who come from social media don't have a longer hold on their career, what is your opinion?

When I came to Bombay from Delhi, we used to see onscreen those bulk bodies so even we used to do the same not knowing that you look bigger than reality onscreen. When I came here I realised how actually acting was, thankfully doing Nukkad Natak and the acting course did help but I wasn't that good to be cast in a show. I feel acting cannot be taught, then I realised that if I want to be a part of it I need to learn the drill, I did a few courses and then I came to know that acting is all about reaction and emotions. If you cannot react correctly then you aren't on the right track. As you mentioned about their career not being longer due that is because if you have come here with a mindset of splurging and not learning then you would surely earn big cheques initially to flaunt but later you wouldn't have the craft left to cash on. You need to be passionate about acting.

How did you get into acting?

I was a dancer, but from the beginning, I knew I wanted to be an actor. I opened my dance studio, I worked with it for 10 years, saved money from my earnings and then came to Mumbai. Then I struggled for 8-9 months after being jobless for the first 6 months, later when I got my first job as an actor, I was surviving on bare minimal. It is difficult to sustain without schooling. The schooling, its preparation could be anything and anyway, your end goal should be acting only then you would succeed.

If not an actor would you continue with Dancing?

Yes, even if I am an actor now, Dancing is something that I shall never leave. If things wouldn't have worked out then yes my Dance Studio would have been my profession. There is no way I would leave dancing.

