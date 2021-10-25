EXCLUSIVE! 'I would have gone there as Anupamaa but I didn't have a fake choti at home' Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna OPENS UP on his friend's theme party, current track and more

MUMBAI : Anupamaa has been the most adored show on the television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

We rang the charmer Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna and asked him a few questions about the show and more, here's what he had to say:

Talking about your mesmerizing chemistry with Rupali Ganguly on screen, with the current episode, fans have been applauding the track. What is your take on the whole Dussehra track?

The whole Dussehra track was very well-written by our writers. I got to know that people loved the graph of Anupamaa and Anuj in the Dussehra sequence. Firstly, the writing is very strong on Anupamaa, which is a prerequisite on which an actor can build his or her performance. I would like to thank the writers of the show who has given us such a strong base to work upwards.

Coming to chemistry, Rupali is one of the finest actors I have worked with. She understands the nuances so well, it is a very organic process to work with an actor like this. We don't have to rehearse too much, we just read it once, do our markings and placements. When the director says, Action we are into the character. I am glad people are liking Anupamaa and Anuj, that's the idea. It is a very different emotional ride for both of them, it is not easy for characters to perform. There is a very thin line where both the characters are standing right now in their lives. We have to be very careful while doing those scenes, certain emotions should be less or overtly done. So yes if you have a co-actor like her it gets easier to perform.

On doing scenes that are intensely emotional, how do you manage to take yourself out of the character?

People who have followed my work over the years would have noticed that I enjoy doing emotional scenes. Personally, I like comedy, happy go lucky scenes. At times I feel what an emotional scene can give to a character, no other scene can give. Emotions are what can connect with the viewer, most of us are very emotional in real life. I feel an actors prowess would be that if the actor cries and the viewer is also crying looking at the actor, that is the best praise I can get. If I can make them feel for the character is an achievement. Coming out of the emotional scene, I can say that I am a very impromptu actor, I can do that switch on switch off quite easily. That's how I am, even after doing an emotional scene I can get back to cracking jokes.

Recently, at Anuj Sachdeva's Theme Birthday, out of soo many eminent personalities whose name starts from A, what made you choose to become Anuj Kapadia?

A lot of people asked me this, Anuj's birthday theme was where we had to dress up as a character whose name starts from 'A', it goes without saying, I play Anuj Kapadia 16-17hours daily. After the shoot, I had to go to a place where I am expected to dress as a character with A, I didn't even have to think twice. I knew from the first invite that I would go as Anuj Kapadia. On a funny note, I would have gone there as Anupamaa but I didn't have the fake choti or else I would have done that. It would have looked funny, but yea that's me.

It would have surely been a treat if Gaurav plans on dressing up any character apart from Anuj.

