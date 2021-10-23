EXCLUSIVE! I would have pursued Kathak if not acting: Pallavi aka Shivangi Khedkar shares her thoughts on her career options and current track of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

Mumbai: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show has become everyone's favourite in no time. South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi respectively on Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Pallavi aka Shivangi Khedkar gets candid with us about the current track and more about herself. Check out what she had to share.

In the current episodes, fans have been enjoying the fierce avatar of Pallavi. Tell us something about what goes behind while doing those scenes

Whenever I am doing such scenes, I have just one thing in my mind that there are millions and millions of people including women watching this and I am going to be talking for them. Every time I have a scene like that, it is for all the women who are going through it. When Raghav was drinking a lot, it represented the story of all those women who go through these issues. I am representing each and every woman out there with my character.

Fans have seen many shades of Pallavi by now. Which one is your favourite?

My favourite shade of Pallavi is the happy version, where everything is sorted and she is doing little things where she is making everyone happy and those little funny shades where Pallavi is all fun, childlike and happy about life. I am a happy person too, so yes, I like it when Pallavi is stress-free.

If not acting, what would be Shivangi doing in terms of her career?

I studied engineering. I did my masters in computer. So I would have been a software engineer, but I was never keen on it. Otherwise, I am trained in Kathak so I would have taken that ahead and might have done my masters as well in it.

