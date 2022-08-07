EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to advise Pakhi to love and understand everyone' Muskan Bamne gets CANDID about the current track of Anupamaa, bonding with Adhik and more

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, Pakhi will lie at home that she is going to college, Vanraj will intervene and insist on dropping and picking Pakhi from College for not letting Adhik even come around her but Pakhi is smart and she hides and meets Adhik bunking college, Anupamaa sees them meeting and she follows them to the cafe where they go for a date. She joins them on their date and does make things a little awkward for the duo. Has she come to know Adhik's intentions?

We rang the gorgeous Pakhi aka Muskan Bamne to know about her take on the current track of the show, chemistry with Adhik and more

What is your take on the current track of Pakhi and tell us something about your chemistry with Adhik?

It is fun when we had done the mock shoot, I had a feeling that he will be selected and then he did, I was so happy and it is going great and smooth. I am enjoying the shoot with him. Talking about the current track, I am not like Pakhi at all, but there are such teenagers in today's world who are like her. Pakhi can do anything to be with Adhik, even lie as she cannot stay away from him. I want to go out no matter what, she is trying very hard to be with Adhik.

What would be your advice to Pakhi?

I would love to advise her that she needs to love everyone, even if someone does something bad, she needs to try to understand as Pakhi has turned into an extreme rebel.

How has the bond been with the new Kapadias?

The bond has been amazing, I love them all and they love me back. I don't have any special bond with one person, I have the same bond with all of them. It is refreshing to have a new track and new people on the sets. I am really enjoying the fresh track.

