Exclusive! “I would love to audition down in South movies since I belong there and would also love to host shows”- Nandini, winner of MTV Roadies 18

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake! Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept was different. The life of the show, Ranvijay, was not a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

This season was different, where the new contestants had to pair up with an ex-contestant of the show and they had to play the game together and perform all the stunts.

The audience gave a thumbs up to the show and loved this season as it was a completely different concept.

Now the show has finally ended and Ashish Bhatia and Nandini have emerged as the winner of the show.

The two gave their best on the show and performed all the stunts and reached the finale to lift the title of the winner.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Nandini and asked her with whom she would like to keep her friendship and what are her future plans and much more.

Post the show, who would you keep your friends with?

Definitely it has to be Yukti as we both were partners on the show and the way we connected was special. We were the first buddy pair and the only two females together and at times it was difficult to ride the bike but I guess we survived longer and faced all the obstacles together, hence the bond became that strong and today can call her a close friend of fine.

What are your future plans?

I would love to try something in hosting as that’s my interest as far as acting is considered. I would want to audition for South movies since I hail from there and if any reality show comes my way, would do it.

What is that special thing that you would remember from the show?

I would remember everything; it was such a memorable journey. The tasks, the fights, new friendships everything was indeed special. Being hosted by Sonu Sood and some good conversations with him about life will always be a memory of life. Always wanted to be on the show and feels like a dream come true moment.

