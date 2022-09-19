Exclusive! “I would love to be a part of Bigg Boss and I always wanted to do a reality show as the experience is very different and something new to try in my career” - Aakriti Agrawal

MUMBAI :Aakriti Agrawal appeared as a lead actress in several Hindi films, TV serials, and Punjabi music videos, and her songs were well-liked by millions of people.

She is known for her great performance in Choti Sardarni. Apart from that, she has also done some well-known movies like Going Viral Pvt. Ltd. (2017) and Batti Gul (2021).

She also gained a lot of acclaim and love for her most well-known songs like, 'Tata Kardene', 'Rote Rote Hes Dunga, 'Chale Aatein', 'Galat Fehmi', which have crossed millions of views all over.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her journey as an actor and if she would ever do a reality show like Bigg Boss and much more.

Can you tell us your journey as an actor? Was this something you always wanted to do since you were a child or you are an accidental actor?

For 15 years I was living in Lucknow and then I shifted to Mumbai like everyone else. I also had a lot of dreams. It was a very difficult journey to come from Lucknow to Mumbai, but from the beginning, I have struggled to give many auditions for television and all. Finally, I got selected and did many TV shows, Web series and also anchored a few shows and a few music albums. I hope that in the future also, I will be a part of good projects.

What are your upcoming projects? Can you throw some light on them?

I have two projects coming up, one is a musical album and the shoot will begin soon. I am excited to be a part of these two music albums.

If you were ever offered a reality show like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi would you ever say “Yes” to the show and participate in it?

I have got an offer of a reality show but I cannot speak much about it as the talks are still on. To be honest, I would love to be part of these shows and I want to go for a reality show as it’s very challenging and something different to experiment with my career.

