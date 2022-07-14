EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to be a TRENDSETTER than being a trend follower' Karishma Sawant gets CANDID about her style quotient, the current track of Aarohi in Yeh Rishta and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: DANCING QUEEN! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has left her fans wondering whether she shall have a dance performance for #AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In an exclusive conversation with Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant, we asked the beauteous about the current track, her style quotient and more check out what she had to share: 

What is your take on the current track of Aarohi? 

As a doctor, you have to be really responsible, but in the show, she was so happy as it takes a lot of hard work to reach where she had reached. Since the patient is now safe but that is not what is going to happen. Abhi and Akshu believe that the truth has to come out. We cannot expect from Abhimanyu that he would have a leeway. He will give strict punishment to her, and Aarohi has a lot of things in her head filled with negativity so yes, she is not going it to take this sportingly but add more to her angst. 

Aarohi also had a match whose qualifications were at par with Abhi and that is why she agreed to meet him, what is your take? 

The trauma and the insult were very huge, she had the MD fraud and even she lost Abhimanyu on the wedding day. That day has been a scar for her, she is not able to let that go. She wants to prove to people, as Karishma, I wouldn't want to prove to people, but if we step into Aarohi's shoes she wants to prove to everyone that whatever happened that day wasn't her fault, she is perfect and can get anyone better than Abhi too. 

What is your style quotient as Karishma? 

I go for comfort, whatever I feel comfortable in and that bun on my birthday was a style that I had learnt in my flying days. I like to wear and do what I like and not follow the trends. I don't want to follow fashion, rather let them follow me. I would love to be a trendsetter than a trend follower. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Neil actually understands Aarohi' Karishma Sawant on her bond with Paras Priyadarshan, Neil and Aarohi's banter, and more

Latest Video