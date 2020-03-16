Exclusive! I would love to do both Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi someday, as they help you make a name in the industry: Utkarsh Gupta

Utkarsh is currently seen in the serial Parineetii. TellyChakkar got in touch with him and asked him who he is close to on the sets of the show and if he is interested in doing a reality show.
Utkarsh Gupta

MUMBAI : Parineetii launched a few months ago, and the show is doing well. It has received a thumbs-up from the audience.

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy.

Utkarsh Gupta is a popular actor and has featured in many television serials like Bade Acche Lagte Hai and Naagin 5.

TellyChakkar got in touch with him and asked him who is close to on the sets of the show and if he is interested in doing a reality show.

Whom are you closest to on the sets of the show ?

I get along with everyone on the sets of the show, and they all are very sweet and down to earth. On the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, both Nakul and Disha are so simple and they have no attitude. They are like my brother and sister to me and they all get along with each other. Even the entire team of Parineetii is very sweet, cooperative, and hardworking. It is a very positive environment to work in.

In the future, would you do any reality shows like Khatron Ke Khildi and Bigg Boss?

I would love to so a show like Bigg Boss as I think I am fighter and it's a mental game, where you are locked in a house for three months. It's quite a challenge to do a show like that. Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventurous show where one faces their fears and does daredevil stunts. I am open in doing both the shows, as once an actor is on the show, they make a name and walk out with dignity.

The digital platform is ruling. Do you think that it will take over the business of OTT and Bollywood?

I don’t see it taking over the business of television or Bollywood as the digital platform is more viewed by youngsters, whereas the TV audience will always be families and homemakers. The theatre culture would never die.

